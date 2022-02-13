MD Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after buying an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after purchasing an additional 353,355 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,090,000 after purchasing an additional 228,949 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,416,000 after purchasing an additional 188,483 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,678,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.86.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

