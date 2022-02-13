Veritable L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

Shares of SJM opened at $136.68 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $111.59 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

