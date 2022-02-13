Veritable L.P. Increases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.06.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $240.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.05. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.85 and a 12 month high of $257.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

