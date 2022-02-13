Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,912,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 155,318 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $240,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,758,000 after acquiring an additional 73,002 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.