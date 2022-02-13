Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 2,000 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN opened at $36.83 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

