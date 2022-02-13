Veritable L.P. Sells 82 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFUS stock opened at $253.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.59 and a 12 month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total transaction of $1,375,630.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $526,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,045. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

