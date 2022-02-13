Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,414 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,517 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

NYSE RIO opened at $77.79 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

