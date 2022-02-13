Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in UDR by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $55.26 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 276.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UDR shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.