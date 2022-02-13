Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 86,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,347,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $117,443,000 after purchasing an additional 406,909 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 302,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,672,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $232,857,000 after purchasing an additional 72,418 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $79.75 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $212.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

