Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,418,000 after buying an additional 78,343 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,083.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after buying an additional 309,776 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,108,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 490,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,821,000 after buying an additional 227,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $125.46 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $124.59 and a twelve month high of $132.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average is $129.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

