Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDSF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,021,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after buying an additional 353,147 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at $645,000.

LDSF opened at $19.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

