Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 789 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 141.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 19.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CI opened at $227.50 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.51.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

