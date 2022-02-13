Morgan Stanley Acquires 349,779 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,092,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,779 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $285,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,151,000 after acquiring an additional 280,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,965,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,851,000 after acquiring an additional 124,531 shares in the last quarter.

BIP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.24%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

