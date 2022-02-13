Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,225 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 118.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

