Morgan Stanley Sells 10,159 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,106,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $308,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36.

