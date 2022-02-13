Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,405,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $295,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after buying an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after buying an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after buying an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after buying an additional 1,119,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $124.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $135.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

