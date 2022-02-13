Zap (ZAP) Price Tops $0.0102

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $28,061.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00105948 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

ZAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.