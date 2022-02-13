Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Lifted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 317,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,120 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 328.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 40.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corteva by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,627,000 after purchasing an additional 975,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Corteva stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.