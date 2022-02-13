AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Position Increased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 24.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,802 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,653. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $143.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

