Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $12,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Waters by 2,155.6% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Waters by 22.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 1.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT stock opened at $321.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a one year low of $258.91 and a one year high of $428.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.