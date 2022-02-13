Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 487,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,255 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 81.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $62,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $65,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.22 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.