Natixis Takes $1.31 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Natixis purchased a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in EPR Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,047,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

