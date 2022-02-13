Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,708 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $6,755,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 180.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,609,000 after buying an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $196.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.29. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.13 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.07.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.