Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 776,992 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $118,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,555,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,702 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 976,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,107,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,311,000 after purchasing an additional 523,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $25.31.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

