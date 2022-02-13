Hord (HORD) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Hord has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $401,026.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044860 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.90 or 0.06890039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,548.11 or 0.99886845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048080 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,701,454 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars.

