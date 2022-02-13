Critical Comparison: SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) vs. High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for High Income Securities Fund and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Income Securities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 51.39%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than High Income Securities Fund.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares High Income Securities Fund and SuRo Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Income Securities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.82 million 184.55 $75.34 million $9.18 1.27

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than High Income Securities Fund.

Dividends

High Income Securities Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $7.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 66.4%. SuRo Capital pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

High Income Securities Fund has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of High Income Securities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of High Income Securities Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares High Income Securities Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Income Securities Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 10,823.94% -2.83% -2.53%

Summary

SuRo Capital beats High Income Securities Fund on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in both convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a composite index comprising of 50% JPMorgan Developed High Yield Index and 50% BofA Merrill Lynch AllConvertibles Speculative Quality Index. The fund was formerly known as Putnam High Income Securities Fund High Income Securities Fund was formed on July 9, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

