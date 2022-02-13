Analysts Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to Announce $1.47 EPS

Brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.42. Enova International reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,957. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENVA opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

