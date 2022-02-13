Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.03

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.03 and traded as low as C$5.00. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$5.03, with a volume of 92,640 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rock Tech Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.89. The stock has a market cap of C$365.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

