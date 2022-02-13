Short Interest in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Decreases By 87.2%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the January 15th total of 576,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OPT opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. Opthea has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

