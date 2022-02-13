Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Up 393.5% in January

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, a growth of 393.5% from the January 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,306,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 984,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 162,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after acquiring an additional 133,958 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 702,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 110,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 310,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter.

PEY stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

