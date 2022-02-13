Mariner LLC Acquires 31,493 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 251.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH opened at $46.96 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $53.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73.

