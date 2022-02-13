Kennametal Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Kennametal has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kennametal to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Kennametal stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after buying an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000.

KMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

