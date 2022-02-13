Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) declared a dividend on Friday, February 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
EFBI stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.
Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile
