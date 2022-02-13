Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $62.90 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.71.

