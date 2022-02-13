iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 252,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

