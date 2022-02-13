Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.24). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Profound Medical.

PROF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.05. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 822,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Profound Medical by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Profound Medical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

