PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. PCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

PCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $608,974 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $214,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $363.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

