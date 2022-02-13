Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Earnings Results

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NWL opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

