Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) announced its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

