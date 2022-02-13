Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $864.59 million-$876.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.21 million.Canada Goose also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.02-1.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOS. UBS Group cut Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

