Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.13

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and traded as low as $8.70. Ricoh shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 181 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

