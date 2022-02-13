Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Teradyne posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Teradyne by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.88. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.21%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

