Analysts Anticipate Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold also posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sandstorm Gold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

