$0.05 EPS Expected for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold also posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sandstorm Gold.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 412.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 138,232 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth $986,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 88.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.