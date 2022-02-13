First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

First American Financial stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. First American Financial has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $81.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First American Financial stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

