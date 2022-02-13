Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.440-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Coca-Cola also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.44-2.46 EPS.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.56.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.