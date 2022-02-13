Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.57. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 550 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Perpetual Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49.

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

