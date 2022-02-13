Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.47. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of C$50.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46.
About Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM)
Further Reading
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.