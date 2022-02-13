SparkPoint Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and $910,238.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00105948 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,395,226,337 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

