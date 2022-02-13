Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,447 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. CBRE Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

LVS opened at $45.16 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.